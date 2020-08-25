Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 428 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,061. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $346.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.