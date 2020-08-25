Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $269,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $1,874,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $720,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE AMG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. 9,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,447. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at $723,256.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.