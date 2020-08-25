iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.70

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 99546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AOK)

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

