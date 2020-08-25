iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,639,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $328,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,017 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34.

