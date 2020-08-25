iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Lowered by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,501 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.50% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $244,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,390.6% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,600,367. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.

