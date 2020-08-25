iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $73,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 193,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 173,921 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,119,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,776,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 415,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 81,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after acquiring an additional 67,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.21. The stock had a trading volume of 901,961 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.06. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

