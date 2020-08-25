iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Wharton Business Group LLC’s Largest Position

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $104,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,519,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 934,810 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.10. 1,289,513 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.