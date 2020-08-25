iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 918.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.