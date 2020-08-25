iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.08. Approximately 3,295 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEDI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

