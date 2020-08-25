iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.22 and last traded at $64.62. 2,096 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,006,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

