iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,108,008.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,382,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,866,000 after buying an additional 2,382,219 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 219,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after buying an additional 168,168 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 276,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after buying an additional 137,482 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 320,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,954. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $74.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24.

