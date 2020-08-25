iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,855 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MBS ETF worth $55,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,632,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,571,000 after purchasing an additional 103,932 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.53. 26,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.23. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

