iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.43

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $76.33, with a volume of 106484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,674,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,710,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 277.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 486.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,298,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,526 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.