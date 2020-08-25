iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 138.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,887,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,933,000 after buying an additional 2,319,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,109,000 after buying an additional 1,426,703 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,802,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,870,000 after buying an additional 354,348 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after buying an additional 703,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after buying an additional 194,846 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. 8,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

