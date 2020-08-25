iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 741,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,109,000 after buying an additional 26,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $65.33. 1,250,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,569,344. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

