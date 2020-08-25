iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,594,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,457,184. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

