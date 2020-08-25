iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Ballast Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 354,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,258. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $221.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.16 and its 200 day moving average is $181.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.