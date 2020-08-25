iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,003,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,579. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $345.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.29 and its 200-day moving average is $303.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

