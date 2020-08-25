iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,593 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $40,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.