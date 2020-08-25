iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,329 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.25. 81,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,299. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $126.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

