iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.01% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $63,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 634.8% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $227.46 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $231.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.85.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.