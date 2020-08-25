iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,076 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 91,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF remained flat at $$36.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

