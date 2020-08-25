Iungo Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Iungo has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Iungo has a market cap of $22,866.74 and $2.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.86 or 0.05582181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00048359 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

