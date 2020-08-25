J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Ares Capital comprises about 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 230.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its stake in Ares Capital by 989.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

In other news, Director Robert L. Rosen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Parks bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $143,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ARCC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. 1,614,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.08 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

