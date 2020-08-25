J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $22.40 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 4.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,190,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $65,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,228 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 64,134 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 15.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 29,856 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,425,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,071,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

