J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded up $20.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,605.85. 1,256,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,382.80. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,608.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.