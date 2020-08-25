J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 418,078 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 418,078 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for approximately 1.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned 0.37% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 54,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,065. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

