J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Takes $12.57 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 204,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,571,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $305,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,674,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,835,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

