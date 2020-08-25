J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. 8,412,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,151,316. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.