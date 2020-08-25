J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Lifted to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.77.

J M Smucker stock traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,015. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.10. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

