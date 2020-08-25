James River Group (JRVR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR):

8/21/2020 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/15/2020 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

8/7/2020 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2020 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

7/29/2020 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2020 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

7/15/2020 – James River Group had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2020 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

7/9/2020 – James River Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other James River Group news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $43,908.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,792 shares in the company, valued at $228,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in James River Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in James River Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

