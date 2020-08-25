Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$39.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.81. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.25.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.50 to C$39.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

