Jarvis Network (JRT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.23 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00124640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.25 or 0.01677028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00188203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

