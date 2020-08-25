Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €88.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €88.00 ($103.53) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SU. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.64 ($119.58).

Shares of Schneider Electric stock opened at €105.25 ($123.82) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €100.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.33.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

