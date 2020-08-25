Jetcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $259,960.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $237,814.95 and $259,960.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042189 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.31 or 0.05585419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

