JMP Securities Boosts Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $130.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 138,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,516. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,058,412 shares of company stock worth $935,104,840 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 271.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $135,581,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $94,395,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

