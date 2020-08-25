Joint Ventures Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $31,835.20 and $1,145.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.01678061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00188395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00148335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

