JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JAM stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 497.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 460.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 31.65 and a current ratio of 31.68.

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

In other JPMorgan American Investment Trust news, insider Alan Collins acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £262.90 ($343.53).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.