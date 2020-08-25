JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

