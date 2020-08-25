JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.65. 472,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

