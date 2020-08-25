JUST Price Reaches $0.0541 on Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, JUST has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $122.29 million and $341.09 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00122362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.01656739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00187810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00146215 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

