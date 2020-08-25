K12 (NYSE:LRN) Trading Up 7.3%

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s share price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.57. Approximately 1,354,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 908,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. K12’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $117,573.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,381. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in K12 by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in K12 by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in K12 by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

