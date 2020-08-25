KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

