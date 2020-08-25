Kcash (KCASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $48.87 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for about $0.0986 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Kcash has a market cap of $43.91 million and $48.87 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 191.7% higher against the dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

