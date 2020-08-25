KekCoin Price Reaches $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. KekCoin has a total market cap of $151,699.39 and approximately $12.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000984 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00045940 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00030844 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00033991 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000486 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.01517413 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

