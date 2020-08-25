Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Kellogg worth $63,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 14.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 9.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of K opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock worth $41,064,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

