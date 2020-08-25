Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Earns Hold Rating from Noble Financial

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $731.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

