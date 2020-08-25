Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $487.28

Kering (EPA:KER)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $487.28 and traded as high as $497.80. Kering shares last traded at $495.50, with a volume of 135,508 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on KER shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €604.00 ($710.59) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €589.00 ($692.94) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €555.93 ($654.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €498.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €487.28.

Kering Company Profile (EPA:KER)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

