Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,901,675. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $204.49 on Tuesday. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $229.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Docusign from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.78.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.