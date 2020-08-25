Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,160 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

